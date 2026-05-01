James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On May 1

Wood is hitting for a .238 BA, .400 OBP and .541 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (12th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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