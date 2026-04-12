James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On April 12

Wood is hitting for a .271 BA, .377 OBP and .576 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .953, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (7th in MLB). Wood has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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