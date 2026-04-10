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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 10

James Wood and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wood has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .216 BA, .322 OBP and .510 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 11 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (17th in MLB). Wood has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will send Chad Patrick (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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