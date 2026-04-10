James Wood And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 10

Wood is hitting for a .216 BA, .322 OBP and .510 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 11 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (17th in MLB). Wood has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will send Chad Patrick (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

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