James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Braves On April 20

Wood is hitting for a .247 BA, .380 OBP and .551 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (8th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Bryce Elder (2-1 with a 0.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.

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