James Outman And Twins Play Astros On May 20

Outman is hitting for a .176 BA, .222 OBP and .275 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .497 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Outman has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.72 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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