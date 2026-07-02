James Outman And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 2

Outman is hitting for a .165 BA, .246 OBP and .311 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Outman has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.