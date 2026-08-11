James McCann And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On Aug. 11

McCann is hitting for a .304 BA, .336 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 11 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 11-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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