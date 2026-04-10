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Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins

Jakob Marsee

Miami Marlins • #87 CF

Jakob Marsee And Marlins Play Tigers On April 10

Jakob Marsee and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsee has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsee is hitting for a .160 BA, .271 OBP and .220 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .491 and he has scored nine runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Marsee has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Tigers will look to Keider Montero (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Marsee

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