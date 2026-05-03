Jake Rogers And Tigers Face Rangers On May 3

Rogers is hitting for a .133 BA, .176 OBP and .200 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .376 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Rogers has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Jack Leiter (1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

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