Jake Rogers And Tigers Face Rangers On May 2

Rogers is hitting for a .133 BA, .176 OBP and .200 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .376 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Rogers has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Rangers are sending Kumar Rocker (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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