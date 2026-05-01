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Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers

Jake Rogers

Detroit Tigers • #34 C

Jake Rogers And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On May 1

Jake Rogers and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rogers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rogers is hitting for a .133 BA, .176 OBP and .200 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .376 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Rogers has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Rogers

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