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Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers

Jake Rogers

Detroit Tigers • #34 C

Jake Rogers And Tigers Face Rangers On July 5

Jake Rogers and his Detroit Tigers will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Rogers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rogers is hitting for a .147 BA, .224 OBP and .240 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last action (on July 1 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 4.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Rogers

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