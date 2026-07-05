Jake Rogers And Tigers Face Rangers On July 5

Rogers is hitting for a .147 BA, .224 OBP and .240 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last action (on July 1 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 4.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.