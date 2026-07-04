Jake Rogers And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 4

Rogers is hitting for a .147 BA, .224 OBP and .240 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Rangers are sending Kumar Rocker (2-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.