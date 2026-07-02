Jake Rogers And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 2

Rogers is hitting for a .147 BA, .224 OBP and .240 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.