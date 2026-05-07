Jake Irvin And Nationals Face Twins On May 7

Irvin is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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