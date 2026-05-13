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Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin

Washington Nationals • #27 SP

Jake Irvin And Nationals Take On Reds On May 13

Jake Irvin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Irvin has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Irvin is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Irvin

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