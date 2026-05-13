Jake Irvin And Nationals Take On Reds On May 13

Irvin is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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