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Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin

Washington Nationals • #27 SP

Jake Irvin And Nationals Play Pirates On April 15

Jake Irvin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Irvin has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Irvin is 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Irvin

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