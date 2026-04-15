Jake Irvin And Nationals Play Pirates On April 15

Irvin is 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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