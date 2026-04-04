Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Dodgers On April 4

Irvin is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.