Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Dodgers On April 4
Jake Irvin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Irvin has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Irvin is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.