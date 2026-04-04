FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin

Washington Nationals • #27 SP

Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Dodgers On April 4

Jake Irvin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Irvin has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Irvin is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Irvin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News