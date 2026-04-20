Jake Irvin And Nationals Take On Braves On April 20

Irvin is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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