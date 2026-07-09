Jake Cronenworth And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 9

Cronenworth is hitting for a .183 BA, .282 OBP and .275 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored 16 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.