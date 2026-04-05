Jake Burger And Rangers Face Reds On April 5

Burger is hitting for a .333 BA, .371 OBP and .576 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .947 and he has scored five runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Chase Burns (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.