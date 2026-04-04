Jake Burger And Rangers Play Reds On April 4

Burger is hitting for a .333 BA, .355 OBP and .600 SLG with a 38.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored five runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.