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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Reds On April 3

Jake Burger and his Texas Rangers will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Burger has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Burger is hitting for a .346 BA, .370 OBP and .615 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .986 and he has scored five runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs (10th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Reds are sending Brady Singer (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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