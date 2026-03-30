Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On March 30
Jake Burger and his Texas Rangers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, March 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Burger has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Chris Bassitt gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.