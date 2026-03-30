Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On March 30

Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

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