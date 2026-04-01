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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Orioles On April 1

Jake Burger and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Burger has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Trevor Rogers (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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