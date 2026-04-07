Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 7

Burger is hitting for a .317 BA, .349 OBP and .561 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.

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