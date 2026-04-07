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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 7

Jake Burger and the Texas Rangers will face the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Burger has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burger is hitting for a .317 BA, .349 OBP and .561 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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