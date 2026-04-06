Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 6

Burger is hitting for a .324 BA, .359 OBP and .568 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Logan Gilbert (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.