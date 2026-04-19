Jake Burger And Rangers Face Mariners On April 19

Burger is hitting for a .262 BA, .292 OBP and .488 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 10 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.