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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 17

Jake Burger and the Texas Rangers will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Burger has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burger is hitting for a .253 BA, .278 OBP and .507 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored nine runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Logan Gilbert (1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Burger

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