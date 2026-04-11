Jake Burger And Rangers Face Dodgers On April 11
Jake Burger and his Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Burger has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Burger is hitting for a .250 BA, .278 OBP and .442 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
Emmet Sheehan (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.