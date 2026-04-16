Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 16

Burger is hitting for a .254 BA, .284 OBP and .521 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored eight runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (13th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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