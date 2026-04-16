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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 16

Jake Burger and the Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Burger has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burger is hitting for a .254 BA, .284 OBP and .521 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored eight runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (13th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Burger

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