Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 13

Burger is hitting for a .230 BA, .254 OBP and .393 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored five runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Luis Severino (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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