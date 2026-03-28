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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face White Sox On March 28

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers had a .235 BA, .353 OBP and .399 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .752 and he scored 28 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 28 runs. Bauers recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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