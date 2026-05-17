Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Twins On May 17

Bauers is hitting for a .275 BA, .349 OBP and .481 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 24 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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