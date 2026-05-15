Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Twins On May 15

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .345 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 24 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.