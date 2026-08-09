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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 9

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .371 OBP and .496 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .867, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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