Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 9

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .371 OBP and .496 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .867, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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