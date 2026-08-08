Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 8

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .373 OBP and .499 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-4) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

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