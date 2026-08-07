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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Twins On Aug. 7

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .375 OBP and .503 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Pirates.

Zebby Matthews (4-8) takes the mound for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.22 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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