Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Royals On April 5

Bauers is hitting for a .207 BA, .258 OBP and .414 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored six runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in four runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Kris Bubic (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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