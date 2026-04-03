Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Royals On April 3

Bauers is hitting for a .273 BA, .304 OBP and .545 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored six runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in four runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Luinder Avila will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.