Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On June 7

Bauers is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .516 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs (18th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with an 8.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.