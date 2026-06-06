Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On June 6

Bauers is hitting for a .277 BA, .361 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 35 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs (20th in MLB). Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have not named a starting pitcher.

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