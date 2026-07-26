Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 26

Bauers is hitting for a .259 BA, .365 OBP and .481 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 60 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (2-9) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 7.28 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.