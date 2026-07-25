Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On July 25

Bauers is hitting for a .256 BA, .361 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 57 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.