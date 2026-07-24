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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Rockies On July 24

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Friday, July 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .256 BA, .362 OBP and .482 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 57 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4) out for his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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