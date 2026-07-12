Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Pirates On July 12

Bauers is hitting for a .267 BA, .371 OBP and .510 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs (19th in MLB). Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.58 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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