Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Pirates On July 11

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .368 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Bubba Chandler (3-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

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