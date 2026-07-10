Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Pirates On July 10

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .368 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

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