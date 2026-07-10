FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Pirates On July 10

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .368 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News