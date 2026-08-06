Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 6

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .375 OBP and .503 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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