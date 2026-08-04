Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Pirates On Aug. 4

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .375 OBP and .503 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Jared Jones (2-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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